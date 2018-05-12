Eurovision stage invader “in police custody” following incident with UK act SuRie
The man rushed on to the stage during the UK's performance and snatched the microphone from the singer
The European Broadcasting Union has confirmed that the individual who invaded the stage during the UK’s performance has been taken into police custody.
The as yet unidentified individual barged on to the stage during SuRie’s performance and snatched the microphone from her hand before shouting at the audience.
- Eurovision Song Contest 2018: Everything you need to know
- Who is competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018? Meet the confirmed acts
- Eurovision Song Contest 2018: Who are the favourites?
“The EBU regrets a stage invasion took place during the United Kingdom’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Lisbon this evening,” the Eurovision organiser said in a statement.
“The person responsible is currently in police custody. The UK singer SuRie and her team were offered the option to sing again but decided not to because they were extremely proud of her performance and have decided that there is absolutely no reason to perform the song again.”
A BBC spokesperson has confirmed that SuRie is ok following the incident and explained that the singer made the decision not to perform again.
She has been widely praised online for her determination to carry on with her performance following the incident.
That was everyone who's ever been on stage's worst nightmare and it must have been scary, but what a pro, what a recovery @surieofficial #Eurovision
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2018