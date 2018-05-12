Who is Portugal’s Eurovision 2018 entry Cláudia Pascoal?

Everything you need to know about the singer hoping to make it two wins on the trot for Portugal

There’s always an extra degree of pressure on the singer representing Eurovision’s host nation, and this year that pressure will fall on the shoulders of Portuguese singer Cláudia Pascoal.

All eyes will be on Cláudia to see if she can replicate the success of Salvador Sobral, whose performance of “Amar pelos dois” in last year’s contest gave Portugal their first ever taste of Eurovision victory after 53 years of trying.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cláudia ahead of Eurovision 2018…

Who is Cláudia Pascoal?

Born in the Portuguese city Gondomar, where she still lives today, Cláudia is a 23-year-old singer who has been playing guitar since she was 15.

Starting out as a street artist, she has risen all the way to being her country’s Eurovision entry via several stints on talent shows, including the Portuguese version of The X Factor in 2013 and The Voice Portugal – where she was an unlucky semi-finalist last year.

You can see Claudia’s rendition of Damien Rice’s The Blower’s Daughter on The Voice Portugal below.

What is Portugal’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

The song Cláudia will be singing is titled O Jardim, which directly translates as The Garden. The song, an indie pop ballad with lyrics in Portuguese, was written by Cláudia’s fellow singer Isaura, about her grandmother. On-stage accompaniment for Claudia will be provided by Isaura herself – expect an emotional performance.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018