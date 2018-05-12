Who is Albania’s Eurovision 2018 entry Eugent Bushpepa?

Albania’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 is Eugent Bushpepa, a talk show singer who’s also won several awards at Top Fest, a music competition organised by Top Channel Television in Albania. He also harbours a preference for subtle guyliner and leather bracelets.

Advertisement

Meet Eugent Bushpepa below.

Who is Eugent Bushpepa?

Bushpepa was born in 1984 has been singing professionally since around 2006, when he started working for Top Channel Television as a resident singer in a talk show called Top Show. He also won the category Best Male Singer in both 2008 and 2011 at Top Fest, a music competition organised by Top Channel Television in Albania, in addition to the Vodafone Club Award in 2009 and the Honorific Award in 2015.

Bushpepa has also supported bands on tour, including Deep Purple in 2007, Duff Mckagan (Guns N’ Roses) in 2011 and Overkill in 2014.

He made it through to the Grand Final after qualifying in the first semi-final.

<section><h2>Eurovision 2018: MEET THE ENTRIES</h2> <p></p> <p><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-acts-entries-songs-country-contestants/" target="_blank">Find out about all the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest</a></p></section><section><h2>UK</h2> <p></p> <h2>﻿<a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-08/uk-eurovision-2018-entry/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about SuRie</a> </h2></section><section><h3>Cyprus</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-cyprus-entry-song-contestant-eleni-foureira/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Eleni Foureira</a></h2></section><section><h3>Ireland</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/ireland-eurovision-2018-entry/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Ryan O'Shaughnessy</a></h2></section><section><h3>Finland</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-is-finlands-eurovision-2018-entry-and-x-factor-finalist-saara-aalto/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Saara Aalto</a></h2></section><section><h3>Israel</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-israel-entry/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Netta</a></h2></section><section><h3>Estonia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-is-estonias-eurovision-2018-entry-elina-nechayeva-and-how-was-her-dress-created/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Elina Nechayeva</a></h2></section><section><h3>Portugal</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-08/eurovision-2018-portugal-entry-song-contestant-claudia-pascoal/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Cláudia Pascoal</a></h2></section><section><h3>Germany</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-germany-entry-contestant-song/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Michael Shulte</a></h2></section><section><h3>France</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-are-frances-eurovision-2018-entry-madame-monsieur/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Madame Monsieur</a></h2></section><section><h3>Italy</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-italy-entry-contestants/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Ermal Meta e Fabrizio Moro</a></h2></section><section><h3>Spain</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-are-spains-kissing-eurovision-2018-couple-alfred-and-amaia/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Amaia y Alfred</a></h2></section><section><h3>Austria</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-austria-entry-song-cesar-sampson-profile/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Cesár Sampson</a></h2></section><section><h3>Lithuania</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-lithuania-entry-song-ieva-zasimauskaite-profile/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Ieva Zasimauskaite</a></h2></section><section><h3>Czech Republic</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-is-czech-republics-eurovision-2018-entry-mikolas-josef/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Mikolas Josef</a></h2></section><section><h3>Bulgaria</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-are-the-bulgarias-eurovision-2018-entry-equinox/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about EQUINOX</a></h2></section><section><h3>Albania</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-albania-entry-song-eugent-bushpepa/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Eugent Bushpepa</a></h2></section><section><h3>Norway</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-norway-entry-alexander-rybak/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Alexander Rybak</a></h2></section><section><h3>Serbia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-serbia-entry-son-sanja-ilic-balkanika/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about S<span class="ql-cursor">﻿</span>anja Ilić & Balkanika</a></h2></section><section><h3>Slovenia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-slovenia-entry-lea-sirk-profile-song-music/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Lea Sirk</a></h2></section><section><h3>Ukraine</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-ukraine-melovin-entry-profile-song/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Mélovin</a></h2></section><section><h3>Denmark</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-denmark-entry-song-profile-rasmussen/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Rasmussen</a></h2></section><section><h3>Netherlands</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-netherlands-entry-waylon/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Waylon</a></h2></section><section><h3>Moldova</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-moldova-entry-doredos/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about DoReDos</a></h2></section><section><h3>Australia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-australia-entry-profile-song-jessica-mauboy/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Jessica Mauboy</a></h2></section><section><h3>Hungary</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-hungary-entry-aws-profile-song-contestants/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about AWS</a></h2></section><section><h3>Sweden</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-sweden-entry-profile-song-benjamin-ingrosso/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Benjamin Ingrosso</a></h2></section>

What is Albania’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Bushpepa penned ‘Mall’ for Festivali i Këngës, where he was chosen in December 2017 by a professional jury to represent his country at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.

What will Albania’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

As seen during the first semi-final, Bushpepa appears onstage dressed in a rock n’ roll suit that seems to be missing half of the right sleeve. Don’t worry though, he’s improvised with an armful of leather cuffs.

Bushpepa is also accompanied by a live band and backing singers.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018