Britain’s Got Talent 2018: Who’s auditioning in episode 5?

Electronic violins, horse noises and mini comic book heroes - it's just another week on BGT

There’s the usual – and the very unusual – this week on Britain’s Got Talent.

The auditions continue with singing ice cream men, magicians and an homage to Beauty and the Beast.

Here are some BGT spoilers as we give you a sneak peek of all 11 acts that are auditioning this Saturday…

Barry Newton

Barry is dubbed ‘Gangsta Grandad’ by David Walliams after the 82-year-old from Hemel Hempstead sings ‘Shut Up’ by Stormzy. The bleep machine is deployed.

Nino Nikolov

Evoking some serious Lindsey Stirling, 20-year-old Nino from Essex performs Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You on an electric violin.

Maddox

Close-up magician Maddox, 31, leaves Amanda Holden and the judges stunned with some seriously spooky Rubik’s Cube stuff.

Cartoon Heroes

Cartoon Heroes are a group of girls aged between 8-10 years old and they perform a dance themed around superheroes.

Katherine and Joe

Katherine and Joe are a married couple from Salford and they perform ‘Something There’ from Beauty and the Beast.

Ella Yard

Ella, a 15-year-old school girl from South London, performs Joss Stone’s version of ‘God Only Knows’.

Lifford Shillingford

Lifford, a 42-year-old from South London, had a hit in 2000 when he featured on Artful Dodger’s track Please Don’t Turn Me On. Now he’s on BGT performing Sam Cooke’s A Change Is Gonna Come.

Olena Uutai

All we’ll say about Olena’s act is that she makes a lot of horse noises. You have been warned.

Miss Tres

Miss Tres perform, hands down, the best rendition of Sex Bomb we’ve heard in yonks. You won’t believe your ears.

Bambas

Nothing to see here – just an ice cream man called Bambas who balances glasses and fire on his head. This has to be seen to be believed.

Ronan Busfield

HR man Ronan from Bedfordshire performs Maria from West Side Story – but will he get four yeses?

