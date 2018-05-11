Rick and Morty will be back for another 70 episodes
The announcement of season four will take the total number of episodes to a whopping 101
Despite being a cult phenomenon, the future of Rick and Morty hadn’t actually been all that clear…until now.
Creator Justin Rolland has confirmed on Twitter that season four is indeed going ahead. Not only that, but he’s been given a 70-episode order for the new series.
With only 31 episodes of Rick and Morty currently in existence, that will take the total number of episodes up to a huge 101.
More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP
— Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018
A date for season four of Rick and Morty has yet to be revealed, but will be available on Netflix in the UK right after the US premiere.