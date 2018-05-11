Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Rick and Morty will be back for another 70 episodes

Rick and Morty will be back for another 70 episodes

The announcement of season four will take the total number of episodes to a whopping 101

Rickandmorty

Despite being a cult phenomenon, the future of Rick and Morty hadn’t actually been all that clear…until now.

Advertisement

Creator Justin Rolland has confirmed on Twitter that season four is indeed going ahead. Not only that, but he’s been given a 70-episode order for the new series.

With only 31 episodes of Rick and Morty currently in existence, that will take the total number of episodes up to a huge 101.

Advertisement

A date for season four of Rick and Morty has yet to be revealed, but will be available on Netflix in the UK right after the US premiere.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Rick and Morty

Rickandmorty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Rick and Morty

McDonald’s vows to bring back Szechuan sauce after Rick and Morty fans’ campaign

Screen Shot 2017-10-03 at 15.48.47

Could Rick and Morty be planning a secret extra episode this Christmas?

143998.256758cd-4cfc-4e59-be56-3cf753a66342

Rick and Morty season 3 to stream on Netflix in the UK

143260.277ff874-e757-4436-a124-aeaabcebb4d8

Watch a very trippy promo for the new season of Rick and Morty

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more