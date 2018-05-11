This is YOUR chance to have breakfast with Benedict Cumberbatch and the cast of Sherlock

Eggs with Benedict, anyone? Red Nose Day is giving fans the chance to have breakfast at the legendary Speedy's Cafe

Sherlock fans, this is the opportunity of a lifetime.

One lucky competition winner will get the chance to sit down for breakfast with Benedict Cumberbatch and the cast of Sherlock, including Andrew Scott, Rupert Graves and Mark Gatiss.

Yes, you could actually be having an Eggs Benedict with Benedict Cumberbatch. But it gets better.

The grub is going to be served up by Mrs Hudson herself as Una Stubbs gets her pinny on in the kitchen. Steven Moffat will also be there and you will have a tour of filming locations from the hit BBC1 drama by Louise Brealey – aka Molly Hooper.

Oh, and did we forget to mention that you’ll be sitting down for said breakfast at the infamous Speedy’s cafe – the one located right next door to Sherlock’s abode?

Emma Freud announced the news as part of her fundraising campaign for Red Nose Day in the US.

In a video posted online, Cumberbatch says: “The whole thing should be rather enjoyable. And when I say rather enjoyable, I mean the best f**king breakfast of our lives!” as he promises “eggs and s**t”.

We’ll just take the eggs, thanks.

How can you enter this incredibly amazing competition? Well all you need to do is go to omaze.com/sherlock and follow the instructions, and all money raised will go to Comic Relief in the US.

