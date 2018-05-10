Eurovision 2018: what happened in the first semi-final?

Ireland got through to the final with Ryan O'Shaughnessy while Finland's Saara Aalto wowed audiences and Israel’s Netta delivered a powerful message

Countries went head-to-head in the first semi-final of Eurovision 2018 in Lisbon on Tuesday night – and from a performer rotating on a spinning wheel to a feminist message portrayed through a chicken dance, it was a night to remember.

Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills and Rylan Clark-Neal were the semi-final commentators, with Rylan stepping in to replace Mel Giedroyc. Viewers were impressed by his warmth, humour and utter obsession with all things Eurovision.

Ireland got through to the final for the first time since 2013 with Ryan O’Shaughnessy’s song Together, which is about the end of a romance. The performance features two male dancers as the couple who are breaking up.

Just a couple of 'good pals' romping in the snow. G'WAN IRELAND! #Eurovision. pic.twitter.com/ABplqn32HS — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 8, 2018

SuRie, who represents the UK, automatically qualified for this Saturday’s final as one of the Big Five countries, which also includes Germany, Italy, Spain and France. Portugal also goes straight through as it is the host country.

A highlight of the night was former X Factor contestant Saara Alto’s performance representing Finland: she was literally spinning upside-down on a wheel as she sang her song Monsters.

True Fact. This staging was brainstormed in a members only club in Vauxhall called 'Hoist' #Eurovision. pic.twitter.com/Omvo11unmt — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 8, 2018

FINALLY SOMEONE TIED TO A SPINNING WHEEL#Eurovision — Ireland / Ruth (@ireland) May 8, 2018

Israel’s Netta also wowed audiences with her track Toy, which carries a message of female empowerment and was accompanied by a very interesting chicken dance.

THIS IS WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT ISRAEL DELIVERING EUROVISION STYLE — ellie loves liz 🍭🌠 (@Magnusbaene_) May 8, 2018

We also discovered that Eurovision has one extremely random celebrity fan, in the form of Will Ferrell.

Guys… actual Will Ferrell is at #Eurovision It won't be long before America is #AllAboard pic.twitter.com/wAKFTYgnQG — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 7, 2018

See the full list of acts that are through to the final, below:

Albania

Austria

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Lithuania

Portugal

Spain

United Kingdom

And the full list of acts to be eliminated so far:

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belgium

Croatia

F.Y.R. Macedonia

Greece

Iceland

Switzerland

A further 18 countries will compete in the second semi-final on Thursday ahead of the grand final at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on Saturday 12th May.

Saara Aalto photo taken by Andres Putting