Viewers react as Peter Kay’s Car Share returns with ‘unscripted’ episode

While fans were delighted to finally see Peter Kay and Sian Gibson back together, not everyone was convinced by the improvised episode...

Bank Holiday Monday saw hit comedy Peter Kay’s Car Share finally return to BBC1 – though not as we know it.

You see, this time John and Kayleigh’s commute was completely improvised by stars Peter Kay and Sian Gibson, in a comedy experiment to see how much magic they could bring to the screen unprompted.

It’s fair to say that many fans absolutely loved the looser take of the show, as well as seeing the beloved characters back on screen together.

Wasn't sure what to expect from this #CarShare but absolutely superb!! Peter Kay once again single-handedly saving modern day British sitcom. Forever FM needs to exist for real! — John Brackenridge (@Moley777) May 7, 2018

Giggling away at #CarShare — Mark Galloway (@g_way_la) May 7, 2018

Peter Kay at his absolute finest, comedy genius #carshare #peterkay — Craig Hudsön (@craighudson10) May 7, 2018

“Clb sandwich. There is no u.” I love #Carshare with all my heart. The most life affirming show on TV. I’m gonna miss it so much. — Justin Lee Collins (@iam_jlc) May 7, 2018

Its not for everyone I concede but I could watch Peter Kay and Sian Gibson talk pop music and make each other giggle for hours. #CarShareUnscripted — Ben Baker Writes Books (@benbakerbooks) May 7, 2018

#CarShareUnscripted just magic, just what I need after a full on football tournament all weekend. Hilarious 😂 — Victoria Bubbles ❤️ (@Ladyvickyp) May 7, 2018

this is just wonderful#CarShareUnscripted — Joseph Burne (@Josephburne) May 7, 2018

That said, not everyone was so impressed, with some viewers suggesting the improvised episode only highlighted how well-scripted the series usually is.

I think we all have a greater appreciation now for a well written and rehearsed script 😬 #carshare — Dan James (@danmctweets) May 7, 2018

Unfortunately, #CarShare is inadvertently demonstrating the quality and importance of its scripts with its improvised episode…#notlovingit — Allan MacDonald (@OldGeneralist) May 7, 2018

Not sure how I feel about this improvised episode #carshare pic.twitter.com/bHpTeJknK1 — Michelle (@shells_twits) May 7, 2018

I really, really wanted to love #CarShare but so far, it’s a damp squib. No laughs so far. I thought it was going to tie up loose ends… — Nosey Nora (@NoseyNora14) May 7, 2018

I love #CarShare but I think this unscripted one just shows how much work goes in to making it seem as effortless as it does. You can see how it develops from the natural chemistry though. — David Goodsell (@David_1879) May 7, 2018

I don’t get how this is “unscripted?” Someone must have written and recorded the Forever FM segments?? #CarShare #CarShareUnscripted — Russell Truran (@russelltruran) May 7, 2018

Fans will get another, scripted episode that is set to tie off John and Kayleigh’s story once and for all. The episode is expected to air on Bank Holiday Monday 28th May, but in the meantime, at least everyone can agree on one thing.

John NEEDS to give that back window a wash…

Put the back window windscreen wash on Peter that's driving me mad ! 😨 #CarShare #CareShareUnscripted — Keith ✳ (@keith_D01) May 7, 2018

I know there’s probably a reason for it… but how on earth does John see out of his back window?! #CarShare — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) May 7, 2018

@peterkay_co_uk Just watched #carshare and loved it but my wife wouldn’t stop mentioning the filthy rear window – can you get it sorted please 😉 — EatSleepDaveRepeat (@davecussons1970) May 7, 2018

Filming reasons for it but i'm amazed he hasn't been involved in a crash every day given that he can't see out of his rear window! #CarShare — Tony Bianchi (@Voltamax2020) May 7, 2018

Is anyone else getting frustrated by the dirty back window on #CarShare ? No, just me then! — Mark Montgomery (@monty_blog) May 7, 2018