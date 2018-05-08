Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Happy birthday David Attenborough: viewers celebrate national treasure as he turns 92

Happy birthday David Attenborough: viewers celebrate national treasure as he turns 92

Well-wishers have taken to social media to celebrate the veteran naturalist and star of Blue Planet and Planet Earth on his 92nd birthday

Sir David Attenborough in Blue Planet II (BBC, TL)

He’s a national treasure who for decades has brought the remotest corners of the earth to our screens.

Advertisement

Now Sir David Attenborough, whose dulcet tones have captivated viewers ever since his famed Zoo Quest series in 1954, has turned 92, and well-wishers are taking to social media to wish the star of Blue Planet II and Planet Earth a happy birthday.

Ian Owens, director of science at the Natural History Museum in London, wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Greatest Living Englishman – David Attenborough – who has arguably done more than any other person to inspire a wonder of the natural world – and is champion for all those seeking a better balance between nature and human activities.”

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Over the years Attenborough has been knighted, had species named after him, and campaigned passionately for environmental causes long before they made headlines, and he shows no sign of slowing down. He recently appeared alongside the Queen in the ITV documentary, The Queen’s Green Planet.

Following the broadcast of Blue Planet, the campaign to reduce the amount of single us plastics we produce has gathered incredible momentum, as the BBC series showed the damage that humans are doing to the world’s oceans.

“Never before have we been so aware of what we are doing to our planet – and never before have we had such power to do something about it,” Attenborough wrote in Radio Times at the time. “Surely we have a responsibility to care for the planet on which we live?

“The future of humanity, and indeed of all life on Earth, now depends on us doing so.”

Some Twitter users also expressed their “relief” that nonagenarian was trending on social media because of his birthday. “It’s always a bit scary when you see him trending,” one user wrote.

Advertisement

But others were quick to share their favourite moments from past series, from the weird to the wonderful.

Tags

All about Planet Earth

Sir David Attenborough in Blue Planet II (BBC, TL)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: Blue Planet II - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Sir David Attenborough - (C) - - Photographer: -

David Attenborough says it’s a “great compliment” as species of plankton is named after Blue Planet

Najma (RT shoot and BBC pics, EH)

Blue Planet II has inspired a group of young artists who want to save the oceans

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

(BBC/FC)

“You don’t come across single female farmers everyday”: Meet the star of BBC2’s Love in the Countryside

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more