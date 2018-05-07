Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw clash in dramatic first trailer for A Very English Scandal

The BBC drama tells the story of Jeremy Thorpe, who was accused of conspiracy to murder his former lover

Watching the trailer for Russell T Davies’ A Very English Scandal, it seems extraordinary that this is based on real events.

And yet, it is: the BBC drama tells the remarkable true story of the 70s Jeremy Thorpe affair – and the first British politician ever to stand trial for murder.

This first trailer reveals a tale of seduction, power and paranoia.

It stars Hugh Grant as Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe, who went on trial at the Old Bailey for conspiracy to murder his lover Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw). We also get our first glimpses of Jason Watkins as Emlyn Hooson and Alex Jennings as Peter Bessell.

“He was heaven,” says Thorpe, as we see the MP meet and fall for young Scott. But this illicit romance soon becomes a troublesome secret. It is a secret which must be covered up at any cost…

A Very English Scandal will air on BBC1