Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway nominated for Bafta as Strictly Come Dancing is snubbed

It's the first time in five years that Strictly hasn't received a nomination in the Entertainment Programme category

Ant and Dec have received a Bafta nomination for Saturday Night Takeaway in the Entertainment Programme category, while Strictly Come Dancing has been snubbed for first time since 2014.

The confirmed list of nominees reveals that Ant and Dec’s show has been shortlisted against fellow ITV big-hitters Britain’s Got Talent (also hosted by Ant and Dec) and The Voice UK, with Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, which airs on BBC1, the only non-ITV programme in the category.

The news comes following Declan Donnelly’s first solo hosting of Saturday Night Takeaway on 31st March, after his co-presenter Ant McPartlin’s decision to seek treatment following his arrest and charge for drink driving.

It also means that Strictly – the jewel in BBC’s entertainment roster – has been left out after four years of consecutive nominations.

Last year, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway won the Entertainment Programme Bafta after being nominated alongside Strictly, Britain’s Got Talent and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. Saturday Night Takeaway also romped home with the accolade in both 2014 and 2015 when it was nominated against Strictly.

However in 2016, Strictly Come Dancing won the Bafta after going up against Britain’s Got Talent, a TFI Friday Anniversary Special and Adele at the BBC.

Donnelly will again host Saturday Night Takeaway solo for the finale on Saturday 7th April when the show will come live from Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.