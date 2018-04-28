Who are the famous faces appearing on this week’s Pointless Celebrities?

Pointless Celebrities continues with eight more famous faces set to have their obscure knowledge put to the test – all in the name of charity.

This week’s episode of the BBC1 quiz show will see actors, presenters and a former politician attempt to score zero points and take home that all important Pointless trophy. Here are the celebrities stepping up to the podium this Saturday:

Denise Van Outen

Denise has an impressive television CV, including spots as a presenter, a talent show judge, a Strictly Come Dancing contestant, the narrator of The Only Way Is Essex and a role on EastEnders as Karin Smart. Away from the small screen, she has had a successful West End acting career and has designed two fashion collections. She’s certainly a woman of many talents – will finding obscure answers to quiz questions be added to that list?

Lydia Bright

Lydia, best known as a cast member on The Only Way Is Essex, will be hoping to fare better than she did on her previous quiz show appearance. A disastrous display on Celebrity Mastermind earlier in 2018 saw her score just 2 points in the general knowledge round and 6 on her specialist subject, Sex and the City. Perhaps Pointless will give her the chance to redeem herself and prove that she’s not just Bright by name…

Michelle Ackerley

TV presenter Michelle has appeared as a guest host of The One Show and also has roles on Watchdog and Crimewatch. Since 2016 she has presented the day time show Council House Crackdown and she also works as a reporter for Inside Out Northwest.

Arthur Smith

Veteran comedian Arthur Smith has already appeared on Pointless twice before – will it be third time lucky?

A linchpin of the alternative comedy scene during the 80s, the 63-year-old is still touring today. When he’s not on the road, Arthur hosts Radio 4 Extra’s The Comedy Club.

Ann Widdecombe

The former Conservative MP has made numerous reality TV appearances both before and after she retired from Parliament following the 2010 General Election. In 2002 she appeared in ITV’s Celebrity Fit Club, and she infamously, ‘danced’ her way into British TV infamy during a stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010. Most recently, Ann was a housemate on the 21st series of Celebrity Big Brother, where she finished in second place despite attracting a fair share of controversy.

Tyger Drew-Honey

The brilliantly-named Tyger shot to fame playing oldest child Jake in the BBC’s popular sitcom Outnumbered. Also a prolific voiceover artist, the 22-year-old has done more than 200 voiceovers across TV and radio. He’s fronted several BBC documentaries – including one on porn – and has appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating. Tyger may well be hoping for music-themed questions on Pointless – not only is he an accomplished drummer, he can also play keyboard and guitar.

Mick Foster and Tony Allen

Mick and Tony might have the edge over the other contestants in that they are already a successful double act. The Irish duo have released more than 30 albums of traditional Irish folk music in a 40-year-career as Foster and Allen, and achieved worldwide sales of over 22 million. The pair, who first started playing music together in 1975, continue to tour extensively.

Pointless Celebrities airs Saturday 28th April at 7.10pm on BBC1