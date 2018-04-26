Benedict Cumberbatch attends Patrick Melrose TV premiere as Avengers: Infinity War is released – and jokes that Melrose is ‘bigger’

The Doctor Strange and Patrick Melrose star welcomed fans to the "biggest premiere" this week

From his celebrity impressions to his endearing inability to pronounce the word “penguin”, Benedict Cumberbatch has proven his playful sense of humour on several occasions.

The world premiere of Patrick Melrose, which stars Cumberbatch in the title role, was no exception, as Cumberbatch joked about the TV series launching in the same week as Avengers: Infinity War.

“I want to welcome you to the biggest premiere this week,” Cumberbatch joked during Wednesday’s Patrick Melrose premiere in Los Angeles, according to Hollywood Reporter journalist Marisa Roffman.

Cumberbatch reprises his role as Doctor Stephen Strange in Marvel’s blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, released in cinemas on 26th April in the UK.

The Sherlock star’s latest small screen role Patrick Melrose, a narcissistic and suicidal alcoholic, is based on the semi-autobiographical novels of the same name by Edward St Aubyn. The five-part series explores three key periods in Patrick’s life, from his childhood in the south of France, through addiction while living in New York and finally recovery.

The first episode if Patrick Melrose will be available to stream in the UK on Sky On Demand and NOW TV from Sunday 13th May, immediately after the US broadcast.