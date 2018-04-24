Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is the Liverpool v Roma Champions League semi-final on TV?

What time is the Liverpool v Roma Champions League semi-final on TV?

Find out where and when to watch this crucial first-leg match

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool warm up during a training session on April 23, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The first of this year’s Champions League semi-finals sees Liverpool take on Italian side Roma in the Anfield club’s first appearance in the last four of the competition since 2008.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping freshly crowned PFA Player of the Year Mo Salah can turn on the style against the club he left last summer, to guide Liverpool one step closer to their sixth European title.

But Roma, who are currently third in Serie A, 18 points behind leaders Juventus, should present tough competition – especially given their impressive second leg comeback against Barcelona in the quarter-finals. It should be a tantalising fixture.

What channel is Liverpool v Roma’s Champions League semi-final?

The match is showing exclusively in the UK on BT Sport 2.

What time is kick-off?

Coverage starts at 6:30pm tonight, with kick-off at 7:45pm. The match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

Advertisement

Can I listen to coverage on the radio?

If you don’t have BT Sport, yes, you can listen to the match on 5 Live, with full commentary from 7:45pm.

Tags

You might like

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Actor Henry Cavill arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Justice League' at Dolby Theatre on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Henry Cavill mocks #MoustacheGate as he shaves off his very expensive facial hair

102504

Peter Capaldi: ‘I’ve been asked to stay on in Doctor Who after Steven Moffat leaves’

imagenotavailable1

Black Mirror will return on American Netflix for 12 new episodes – but how will we watch it in the UK?

109383

Love Island 2016: meet Scott Thomas

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more