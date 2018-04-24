What time is the Liverpool v Roma Champions League semi-final on TV?

Find out where and when to watch this crucial first-leg match

The first of this year’s Champions League semi-finals sees Liverpool take on Italian side Roma in the Anfield club’s first appearance in the last four of the competition since 2008.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping freshly crowned PFA Player of the Year Mo Salah can turn on the style against the club he left last summer, to guide Liverpool one step closer to their sixth European title.

But Roma, who are currently third in Serie A, 18 points behind leaders Juventus, should present tough competition – especially given their impressive second leg comeback against Barcelona in the quarter-finals. It should be a tantalising fixture.

What channel is Liverpool v Roma’s Champions League semi-final?

The match is showing exclusively in the UK on BT Sport 2.

What time is kick-off?

Coverage starts at 6:30pm tonight, with kick-off at 7:45pm. The match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

Can I listen to coverage on the radio?

If you don’t have BT Sport, yes, you can listen to the match on 5 Live, with full commentary from 7:45pm.