FA Cup Semi-final: What time is Chelsea v Southampton on TV?

Everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s FA cup clash at Wembley

FA Cup trophy general (Getty, JG)

FA Cup Semi-Final live on TV

Chelsea v Southampton

BT Sport 1, Sunday 22nd April

Kick-off 3:00pm, live from Wembley Stadium

After a season of fierce competition which has seen recently crowned Premier League champions Manchester City knocked out by League One Wigan, the FA cup semi-finals are set to start this weekend.

After Manchester United take on Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday, all eyes will turn to Chelsea and Southampton on Sunday.

Chelsea are hoping to end the season with some silverware after a disappointing campaign saw them lose their Premier League crown.

The former champions are languishing in 5th place behind Tottenham in the Premier League and have been knocked out of the Champions League leaving FA cup their only hope of a trophy.

If Chelsea have had a poor season then Southampton’s season has been disastrous.

Having sacked their manager, the club currently sit in the relegation zone just three points off Swansea, the club above them. They’ll be hoping that an FA cup final will give the team the lift in confidence they need to get out of the relegation zone.

The FA Cup Semi-Final: Chelsea v Southampton is live on BT Sport 1 at 2:30pm on Sunday 22nd April

