Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
FA Cup semi-final: What time is Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur on TV?

FA Cup semi-final: What time is Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur on TV?

Everything you need to know ahead of this Saturday’s FA cup clash at Wembley

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: United captain Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 26, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images, BA)

FA Cup Semi-Final live on TV

Manchester United v Tottenham

BBC1, Saturday 21st April

Kick-off 5:15pm, live from Wembley Stadium

Wembley’s historic arch will once again bear witness to an FA cup semi-final this weekend as Manchester United face Tottenham.

Advertisement

Tottenham are the team with the home field advantage however, as they’ve played all their games this season at Wembley as their own stadium, White Hart Lane, is being rebuilt.

The Red Devils will be hoping to put the shock Premier League defeat to West Brom to the back of their minds as they attempt to end their season with the prestigious trophy.

Spurs battled against a bruised Manchester City this past weekend but were ultimately overcome by the recently crowned champions.

Advertisement

With each team having been knocked out of the Champions League both will want to impress when they duke it out for a place in the FA Cup final.

Tags

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who: Clara Oswald WILL be back for the Christmas special

106652

Dwayne Johnson joins Jumanji remake, promises not to “screw the whole thing up”

133123.2a00be07-06ca-403a-95fb-1fc555033175

The Nightly Show viewers think new host Dermot O’Leary may have saved it... for now

imagenotavailable1

Emmerdale spoilers: Fiona Wade on Priya and Rakesh – “It’s not an arranged marriage story”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more