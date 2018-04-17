This Morning has moved to a new studio – so how come the view from the window is still the same?

ITV has transplanted its daytime studios on London’s Southbank to a new site in the west of the capital – White City, former home of the BBC – and from today, Monday 16th April, shows like Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will be broadcasting from there.

Advertisement

But wait, White City is about a mile and a half from the banks of the Thames. So how come we can see the same view of the river out of the This Morning windows as we could from the previous studio, complete with trees moving in the breeze, people walking up and down and boats going by?

There’s a simple, but nevertheless rather impressive, answer.

You see, with a great deal of foresight, producers decided to record reams of footage of the Southbank river view from throughout the year – spring, summer, autumn and winter – to play on a backdrop made to look like a window.

Advertisement

“We love it so much we brought it with us!” a spokesperson for This Morning told RadioTimes.com – and no doubt fans of the show will agree with that decision.