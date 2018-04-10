Plebs viewers are mourning the loss of a key character

The good news: ITV2’s revolting Roman sitcom Plebs has returned to screens with a host of new characters and a brand new toilet wine bar setting. The bad news? Stylax. He’s dead.

Those who tuned into the fourth series debut were left flabbergasted after the cheeky series regular (played by Joel Fry) was crushed to death by a marble slab in the first scene. And viewers were left heartbroken by his swift exit…

Looool they really gonna kill stylax like that?! DISRESPECT #plebs — shoni (@shonipugh) April 9, 2018

it took me 23 minutes to accept that Stylax didn't fake his death for compensation #plebs — lisa marie 🇬🇧 (@prettyboots) April 9, 2018

That’s was the quickest write out of a character I’ve seen in a series 😂😂😂#plebs #ripstylax xx — Matt Sumner (@Matt_S_1982) April 9, 2018

However, fortunately there’s a new Pleb on the block in the form of Jason, the blonde and ditzy builder, played by Jonathan Pointing.

The reaction to the new laddy lead? Mixed…

Stylax was never rlly my fave but now he's left I'm just sad that now there's little representation. The three protagonists are white… but like I love Jason a lot son im v conflicted #plebs — Rori is seeing Love, Simon 3 times🌈 (@RoriFtMatej) April 9, 2018

Went to the screening of EP 1 & 3 of #PLEBS but it isn’t the same without @FryJoel. The new fella just doesn’t rock the toga right… — ThatLondonFella. (@ThatLDNFella) April 9, 2018

Stylax may have been squished by a slab but Jason is bangin #PLEBS — Court (@courtneyllf98) April 9, 2018

However, mostly all were delighted at the return of Ryan Sampson’s Grumio, who stole the show with his ‘stuffs stuff in stuff’ cooking…

I actually loved the passion Grumio had for his food, what a legend 😂 absolute class show 👌 #PLEBS @MrRyanSampson — Alice (@AliceBaugh) April 9, 2018

I was crushed stylax wasn’t in #plebs but I thought it still worked pretty well. Grumio has and always will be the best character in the show, as long as he’s in it I’m there!! — Zeal & Litta (@Zeal_Litta) April 10, 2018

Honestly think Grumio is my favourite character from any tv program ever #Plebs — Bec (@becleigh_) April 9, 2018

And Grumio fans will be delighted to hear he’s got a big episode next week: the sluggish slave is mistaken to be a charity case, with marathon runners pledging support to the ‘Grumio foundation’. If that’s not perfectly Plebs then we don’t know what is.

Plebs is on Mondays, 10pm, ITV2