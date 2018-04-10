Accessibility Links

Plebs viewers are mourning the loss of a key character

The ITV2 classical sitcom is a pleb down – but what's the verdict on the new lead?

The good news: ITV2’s revolting Roman sitcom Plebs has returned to screens with a host of new characters and a brand new toilet wine bar setting. The bad news? Stylax. He’s dead.

Advertisement

Those who tuned into the fourth series debut were left flabbergasted after the cheeky series regular (played by Joel Fry) was crushed to death by a marble slab in the first scene. And viewers were left heartbroken by his swift exit…

However, fortunately there’s a new Pleb on the block in the form of Jason, the blonde and ditzy builder, played by Jonathan Pointing.

The reaction to the new laddy lead? Mixed…

However, mostly all were delighted at the return of Ryan Sampson’s Grumio, who stole the show with his ‘stuffs stuff in stuff’ cooking…

And Grumio fans will be delighted to hear he’s got a big episode next week: the sluggish slave is mistaken to be a charity case, with marathon runners pledging support to the ‘Grumio foundation’. If that’s not perfectly Plebs then we don’t know what is.

Advertisement

Plebs is on Mondays, 10pm, ITV2

