Saturday Night Takeaway fans found Dec’s solo show VERY emotional

Saturday Night Takeaway fans were very emotional watching Declan Donnelly present the show on his own for the first time.

The beloved TV presenter was without longtime co-host Ant McPartlin, who was absent following his arrest and charge for drink driving in March.

It was a huge moment, both for Dec and fans of the duo, who are not accustomed to seeing the star presenting on his own. Many viewers took to Twitter to rally around the presenter, praising him for his efforts – and quite a few reported shedding tears.

“My husband didn’t cry at the birth of either of our children,” user @JainBlack wrote, “but he just teared up when Dec came down the stairs on his own.”

Check out some of the best responses below.

Absolutely brilliant @itvtakeaway Dec was amazing. True proffessional. 💛 laughed and welled up the whole way through. 😂😭🙌🏼 — Stacey Solomon (@StaceySolomon) March 31, 2018

Dec on stage without Ant is like a really intense version of having to go to work without your work bestie and we all know how dreadful that is — Jessica Jones (@jessjones195) March 31, 2018

My husband didn’t cry at the birth of either of our children, but he just teared up when Dec came down the stairs on his own #saturdaynighttakeaway — There’s no i in Jane. (@jainblack) March 31, 2018

Well done Dec you little legend 💙 #SaturdayNightTakeaway 💥 — Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) March 31, 2018

I don’t think Britain has ever felt as much love for one person as they did tonight for Dec, absolute star🌟 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — abi (@abipailing_) March 31, 2018

Obviously we have not been working together as long as @antanddec but Mark and I have been working together for 15 years and I know how hard that must have been for Dec. Much love lad. Sam x — Sam & Mark (@samandmarktv) March 31, 2018

The presenter did an admirable job on his own, despite, as he joked at the beginning of the show, having to do twice as much work as usual.

Stephen Mulhern and guest announcer Stephen Merchant were on hand to ensure Dec didn’t have to shoulder too much weight on his own, and the latter managed to land a couple of lighthearted references to Dec’s unfamiliar position.

“That other bloke was good. You should do more stuff with him,” the Office creator said after seeing Ant in pre-recorded segment Saturday Knight Takeaway.

Dec took to Twitter after the show to thank everyone for their “lovely messages”, adding that they were “VERY much appreciated”.

Thanks for all your lovely messages tonight, they are VERY much appreciated, I’m glad you enjoyed the show. I didn’t sleep an awful lot last night so I’m off to bed! Night y’all. D x — antanddec (@antanddec) March 31, 2018

The Saturday Night Takeaway series finale airs next Saturday on ITV