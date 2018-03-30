“Incredible” Real Full Monty ladies hailed “a huge inspiration” by viewers

Victoria Derbyshire, Coleen Nolan, Megan McKenna and Michelle Heaton were among the stars shedding their clothes to raise awareness

It takes a lot of guts to get naked on TV. Just ask Victoria Derbyshire, Coleen Nolan and Michelle Heaton who all shed their clothing on television as part of ITV’s The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night.

The trio joined a group of eight women – which also included Megan McKenna, Sally Dexter, Ruth Madoc, Helen Lederer and Sarah Jane Crawford – to strip, with the help of some well-placed feather fans, in a bid to raise cancer awareness.

The broadcast came hot on the heels of a male edition which featured Alexander Armstrong, James “Arg” Argent and Jeff Brazier.

And with viewers already impressed by the mens’ antics, the ladies’ efforts drew heaps of praise from fans who hailed them as “inspirational” and “empowering”.

Joyful. Moving. Empowering. Respect to all the wonderful women on #therealfullmontyladiesnight — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) March 29, 2018

Programmes like this that make you realise you should love your body no matter what. These women are a huge inspiration! Well done girls 💕 #TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight — Stephαnie Archer (@StephanieArcher) March 29, 2018

Feeling empowered this evening to love my body for what it is. Some of these women have had horrendous experiences. I look after myself with exercise and diet. i’m not a size 10 and never will b, but i am learning to love myself. Well done ladies. 💪#TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight — vikki longman (@vikkilongman) March 29, 2018

Just so much respect for @vicderbyshire @NolanColeen @wonderwomanshel and ALL the warrior women baring everything in #therealfullmontyladiesnight Excellent, honest, important, life-changing documentary making. Good on you, girls! 👙 — Anna Richardson (@AnnaRichardso) March 29, 2018

#therealfullmontyladiesnight ngl feel really empowered watching this. V emosh and it’s a celebration of women’s bodies for a good cause – kinda love — izzy (@IzzyKateWard) March 29, 2018

OMG I am in BITS. Sobbing my heart out. @NolanColeen you were AMAZING. @vicderbyshire I am in AWE of you. @wonderwomanshel you are INCREDIBLE, and all the other ladies I SALUTE you ❤️❤️👊@ITV #TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight — Andrea McLean Presenter, Author, Mum (@andrea_mclean) March 29, 2018

Many of the stars themselves took to Twitter to promote their cause:

Your support means EVERYTHING. Thank you SO much. Women – CHECK YOUR BOOBS ! #TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight pic.twitter.com/6irTZWuA9Y — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) March 29, 2018

I’m so glad I was apart of this experience. What a show! All for an amazing cause. Don’t forget guys and girls, check your breasts! Love you all #breastcancerawareness #cancerawareness #therealfullmontyladiesnight ♥️♥️♥️ — Megan McKenna (@Megan_Mckenna_) March 29, 2018

Get yourselves checked ladies please!!! #therealfullmontyladiesnight — Sally Dexter (@SallyDexterUK) March 29, 2018

I’m off to bed! I’m wrecked,Emotionally drained and overwhelmed by everyone of you out there who’s texted, tweeted & instagrammed me

YOU guys are the stars of the show, coz you watched it . And I bet your sitting there feeling? #checkyourboobs right? #TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight pic.twitter.com/WyCktRon9M — michelle heaton (@wonderwomanshel) March 29, 2018

And – most important of all – they got the message out there with #TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight top of Twitter trends and women all over the country vowing to check their breasts…

I am 28 and I have never checked my breasts, until tonight. Watching something like this actually makes you reaslies just how important something that takes just a couple of minutes to do, can be so life changing. #TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight — 🥀🥀chantelle🥀🥀 (@chaneylawrence) March 29, 2018

That word cancer is the scariest. My mum died of cancer last month. It’s so so important to check yourself daily. Fair play to ALL those involved in this it’s such a good cause.. you really don’t know what’s around the corner. CHECK YOUR SELF 💜💕💜💕#TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight — Kimberley😇💜💛❤️💙🖤 (@Kimbles848) March 29, 2018

Ladies I salute , honour, and respect you , you have helped to save lives ,TQ from a survivor ♥️#TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight — Jo Malone CBE (@JoMaloneCBE) March 29, 2018