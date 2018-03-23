What time is England v Netherlands on TV?
Gareth Southgate's men take on the Dutch in Amsterdam
Live International Football: Netherlands v England
Friday 23rd March
Kick-off 7.45pm
TV coverage from 7.30pm on ITV
Radio coverage from 7pm on BBC Radio 5 Live
Stadium: Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam
England have four friendlies before their first World Cup match against Tunisia on Monday 18th June. Four games to refine – but also to revive a belief that this side can be anything other than tournament no-hopers. Netherlands tonight are followed by a match against Italy next Tuesday. Both are footballing giants – but both, of course, will be absent from the World Cup, so it could be worse. Harry Kane, unsurprisingly, heads the team sheet, but where’s the backbone behind him? Keeper Joe Hart isn’t playing for his club, while centre back John Stones has not been the same player since his injury in December. Questions continue.