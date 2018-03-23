Accessibility Links

Geri Horner makes Andy Murray sing Spice Girls songs in bed in brilliant new Sport Relief clip

"Wanna make love to ya, baby," sings an uncomfortable-looking Andy Murray to the Spice Girl sitting on his bed

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 12:30:01 on 23/03/2018 - Programme Name: Sport Relief 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **Strictly Embargoed until 23/03/2018 12:30:01** Geri Horner, Andy Murray - (C) Comic Relief - Photographer: Richard Grange

I’ll tell you what I want, what I really really want, and that is to share the joy of this bizarre Geri Horner / Andy Murray / Michael McIntyre Sport Relief stunt. It’s so uncomfortably awkward and yet so funny.

For bizarre reasons better explained here, comedian McIntyre wakes tennis star Murray up in the middle of the night and surprises him with the presence of Spice Girl Geri (in tennis whites! Holding a tennis racket!), before handing him a microphone and demanding he “finish the song”.

Perched on the edge of his bed, Halliwell hits Murray with some Spice Girls classics – and he does a decent job of knowing his lines – “Zig-a-zig-ah” – while reclining topless in bed.

“Colours of the world!” she bellows at him. “Spice up your life?” he replies, looking scared. It’s pretty intense for first thing in the morning.

Casually lifting up the duvet to take a look, Horner reassures viewers: “He’s got pants on.”

Sport Relief

Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

