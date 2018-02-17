Accessibility Links

Lizzie Yarnold wins Team GB’s first gold medal at 2018 Winter Olympics

Lizzie Yarnold wins Team GB’s first gold medal at 2018 Winter Olympics

The skeleton champion defended her Olympic title while Laura Deas took the team's second bronze medal of the day in the same event

Lizzie Yarnold wins Team GB's first gold at the Winter Olympics 2018

Lizzie Yarnold has become the first athlete to claim gold for Team GB at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The 29-year-old defending Olympic champion – who won Team GB’s only gold at the Sochi games in 2014 – pulled off a stunning final run to take the lead with just Austria’s Janine Flock left to slide.

The Austrian just couldn’t top Yarnold’s incredible run, though, and ended up in fourth place behind Yarnold’s team-mate, Laura Deas.

The ecstatic athletes hugged and jumped with joy as they realised they’d claimed both gold and bronze.

This marks the first time in Winter Olympic history that Team GB athletes have finished within the top three in the same event. And it adds two more medals to the Team GB tally, which currently stands at one gold and three bronze.

Earlier in the day, skier Izzy Atkin took Team GB’s first ever Winter Olympics medal for skiing.

Sadly Elise Christie, who had hoped to take gold in the short-track speed skating, crashed out of the semi-final in a nasty collision.

