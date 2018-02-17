Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
FA Cup 5th round: What time is Huddersfield Town v Manchester United on TV?

FA Cup 5th round: What time is Huddersfield Town v Manchester United on TV?

How to watch and stream the match live online as BBC and BT Sport continue their FA Cup 2017/18 coverage

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on February 3, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

FA Cup 5th round live on TV 

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United

5pm BT Sport 2, Saturday 17th February

Kick-off 5.30pm, live from Kirklees Stadium

Huddersfield Town and Manchester United meet in an all-Premier League showdown in the Emirates FA Cup fifth-round. The Terriers were 2-1 winners here in the league back in October.

Advertisement

On Friday, United boss Jose Mourinho refuted claims of a rift between himself and star man Paul Pogba, with many outlets suggesting that the French midfielder has become unsettled since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.

“In the last couple of matches he didn’t play well,” he said. “Period. End of story. Now it’s my problem and Paul’s to improve his performance level.”

Advertisement

Huddersfield town will be without Michael Hefele, Chris Lowe is still out and Sean Scannell due to injury.

Tags

You might like

(Getty, JG)

Winter Olympics 2018 on TV: curling guide, event schedule and Team GB medal hopes

FA Cup trophy general (Getty, JG)

FA Cup 5th round live on TV: full guide to every match on BBC and BT Sport

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana reacts in the finish area during the Men's Skeleton heats at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Ghana’s first ever skeleton Olympian may have finished last but he’s still dancing

(Getty, JG)

Winter Olympics Meet the Team GB stars competing in Pyeongchang 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more