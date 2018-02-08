Fans hoping to see Ian McKellen in King Lear left frustrated as online ticket system struggles to cope

The veteran actor is set to take on the iconic Shakespeare role in London later this year, but ticketing system ATG Tickets admitted its site had struggled with "unprecedented demand"

Fans hoping to buy tickets to see Ian McKellen in King Lear were left frustrated when the online purchasing system struggled to cope with demand.

Advertisement

Dates for 100 performances at the Duke of York’s Theatre in the West End went on sale at midday on Friday 8th February.

However, not long after many users reported having issues with the ATG Tickets website, with people waiting in lengthy online queues only for the system to break when they came to purchase tickets.

Got to the front of the queue for @IanMcKellen's King Lear tickets shortly after 12pm and this happened. Thanks a bunch @ATGTICKETS 😭 pic.twitter.com/ol6sEFFvc4 — Juliano (@TheAuthorIsDead) February 8, 2018

Bought a lot of tickets over the years but trying to buy King Lear tickets today via @ATGTICKETS is undoubtedly the worst experience — Chris George (@ChrisThe2nd) February 8, 2018

How have @ATGTICKETS managed to balls up the King Lear ticket release so spectacularly? 45 minutes to get to the front of the queue and then this happens: pic.twitter.com/EfosWTfS8g — Ben Gallizzi (@BenGallizzi) February 8, 2018

@kinglearwestend @ATGTICKETS waited an hour in the queue then get this message? Don’t mind a queue but do mine getting through the queue to get kicked out… #KingLear pic.twitter.com/g9WPcSXu1U — Lucy Ellis (@Lucyyal) February 8, 2018

However, other fans have been tweeting that they have successfully secured tickets, either through the online system or by phoning up ATG Tickets instead of booking online.

40 mins later and managed to get tickets to King Lear with Ian Mckellen @dukeofyorksLDN. Nothing will come of nothing. #KingLear #ianmckellen — Not Just a Stage (@Not_JustaStage) February 8, 2018

ATG Tickets said in a statement to RadioTimes.com, “We are experiencing unprecedented demand for King Lear tickets, and we’re asking customers to be patient as they wait in our queuing system.”

We are aware some customers have been experiencing issues booking tickets for @kinglearwestend due to a high volume of interest. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue as soon as possible. — ATG (@ATGTICKETS) February 8, 2018

The site’s Twitter feed meanwhile added, “We are aware some customers have been experiencing issues booking tickets for King Lear due to a high volume of interest. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

A further tweet added that the site was experiencing “unprecedented demand”, and asked people who had experienced issues to send a direct message with their details.