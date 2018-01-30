BBC renews Premier League highlights package for three more years

Programmes including Match Of The Day and Football Focus will continue to show Premier League footage until 2022

The BBC has announced that they have secured the rights to show the Premier League highlights until the 2021/22 season.

The deal means that programmes including Match Of The Day, MOTD2, Football Focus and The Premier League Show will be able to continue showing footage from Premier League matches for the next three years.

The BBC reports that last season their football programming was watched by 37 million people and there were a further 40 million requests via BBC iPlayer.

The Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater, said: “To keep Premier League highlights on the BBC is testament to the continued success and popularity of Match Of The Day.

“Our longstanding partnership with the Premier League continues to flourish and evolve as seen with the recently launched Super Movers initiative. The new deal strengthens that relationship even further and ensures the nation’s favourite sport will continue to be seen by the widest possible audience.”

Meanwhile Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, added: “To secure the Premier League highlights for another three years is fantastic news for football fans all over the UK and ensures the BBC remains the free to air home with the iconic Match of the Day at the heart of all the action.”