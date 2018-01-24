This Morning wins best Daytime show at the NTAs

This Morning has picked up the 2018 National Television Award in the Daytime category, following its win last year for best Live Magazine Show.

This Morning hosts – and the NTA’s most notorious party duo – Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby accepted the award after beating off competition from an all-ITV list of nominees also including Loose Women, The Jeremy Kyle Show and last year’s winner, game show The Chase.

But The Chase host Bradley Walsh didn’t let the small matter of not having won stop him from celebrating, making an unexpected appearance alongside Phil and Holly on stage at the O2 Arena as they were given the award.