Bradley Walsh crashed ITV This Morning’s acceptance speech at the NTAs and nobody knows why

The Chase presenter was clearly disappointed to have missed out on the award

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Bradley Walsh and Dermot O'Leary (L) on stage at the National Television Awards at The O2 Arena on January 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, BA)

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Scofield were joined by an unlikely guest when they went up to accept the award for best daytime show at the National Television Awards last night.

Bradley Walsh, host of The Chase and soon-to-be Doctor Who companion, sneaked onstage with the behind the scenes crew of the ITV show, for god knows what purpose. He was soon spotted, sporting a cheeky, boyish grin, by Holly.

“Bradley Walsh!” she cried, partway through an emotional speech in which she referred to co-host Phil as “one of my best friends”.

“What a devil!”

“Bradley Walsh is our new doctor,” she then joked. “He’s taking over sexual health, so if anyone’s got an issue, come and speak to Doctor Brad.”

Check out the speech below.

Walsh’s game show The Chase had also been nominated for the award, and though he had lost out to the ITV breakfast show, he was determined to get his moment on stage.

No one was quite sure why he had gone up, but fans on Twitter praised him for his mischievousness:

