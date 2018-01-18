Neo-Nazi drama series Romper Stomper to air on BBC3

The Australian TV sequel to the 1992 film starring Russell Crowe will arrive in the UK later this year

UK fans of Geoffrey Wright’s controversial 1992 movie Romper Stomper will have the chance to see how the gritty drama about a group of neo-Nazis continues in a new TV sequel.

BBC3 has bought the rights to the Australian series co-written by Wright and set 25 years after the film.

The six-part series follows a new generation of far-right activists called Patriot Blue, living in today’s multi-cultural society. As they come up against anti-facist groups in a clash that threatens to throw their city into turmoil, the enigmatic Kane arrives “with a secret plan and a hidden history”.

Romper Stomper stars David Wenham (Lord of the Rings), Lachy Hulme (Howzat!) and Sophie Lowe (The Beautiful Lie) as well as bringing back Dan Wyllie and Jacqueline McKenzie to reprise their respective film characters of Cackles and Gabrielle.

The original movie, which also starred Russell Crowe in an early lead role, sparked controversy on its release, due to its depiction of violence and fears that it could lead to copy-cat hate crimes.

Ahead of the launch of the series, BBC3 Controller Damian Kavanagh said: “It’s a real thrill to make BBC3 Romper Stomper’s UK home. This is bold, compelling storytelling featuring some of Australia’s most renowned talent alongside an array of exceptional up and coming actors.”

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, added: “Romper Stomper is vibrant, thought-provoking television that will grip audiences and ask intelligent, relevant questions about the world today. We’re very excited for BBC3 viewers to see it.”

Romper Stomper will air on BB3 later this year