BGT winner Tokio Myers was not happy with ITV’s Royal Variety Performance edit

Myers said the final cut “wasn’t quite what I had planned”

Tokio Myers was not best pleased with how ITV “weirdly chopped up and edited” his set on The Royal Variety Performance.

The Britain’s Got Talent winner performed on the annual show – which aired on Tuesday night – in front of the royal family, as part of a line-up that also included Seal, Frasier veteran Kelsey Grammer, Paloma Faith, The Script and The Killers.

But the once in a lifetime opportunity wasn’t everything Myers had hoped it would be, and the pianist took to Twitter to air his disappointment…

My performance was weirdly chopped up & edited by @ITV Wasn't quite what I had planned 🤔 #RoyalVariety — TØKIO M¥ERS (@tokiomyersworld) December 20, 2017

Meanwhile, host Miranda Hart somehow managed to get Prince William to gallop on national television. So it wasn’t all bad…