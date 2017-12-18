An eight-part series about the legendary rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford is set to air on BBC2 this Christmas. Here’s everything you need to know – from when you can watch it to who’s in the cast…

What time is Feud: Bette and Joan on TV?

The first two episodes of Feud: Bette and Joan will air on Saturday 16th December at 9pm on BBC2.

What is it about?

Beginning with Davis and Crawford’s collaboration on What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? in 1962, Feud: Bette and Joan explores how the two stars – who were bitter rivals – endured ageism, sexism and misogyny in the twilight of their careers.

Who is in the cast?

The eight-part series from Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story, The People vs OJ Simpson) stars Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis.

Joining the duo are Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Havilland and Kathy Bates as Joan Blondell.

Also acting alongside the four Oscar winners are Judy Davis as Hollywood gossip columnist Hedda Hopper, Alfred Molina as director and producer Robert Aldrich, Stanley Tucci as Warner Bros studio head Jack L. Warner, Jackie Hoffman as Mamacita, Crawford’s housekeeper, and Alison Wright as Pauline, Aldrich’s assistant.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, from when the series first aired on FX in the US, here you go…

Will there be any more Feud series?

A second series called Charles and Diana, based on the relationship between Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, is expected to premiere in 2018.