John Barrowman’s trousers split on Celebrity Juice because… John Barrowman
We cannot recommend you watch this
John Barrowman appeared as a panellist on Celebrity Juice last night – where his trousers split open for all to see.
As the Torchwood star laid down on a vibrating platform for the Wibbly Wobbly Word game, a loud rip tore through his bottom halves, revealing his pants underneath.
Warning: you cannot unsee the following footage…
This was always going to happen one day 😱 😱 😱@JohnBarrowman @CelebJuice #CelebJuice pic.twitter.com/1zHe1qGSvJ
— ITV2 (@itv2) December 14, 2017
But Barrowman being Barrowman carried on the show with his pants exposed, later taking on a spot of dry swimming…
That's not the 🦋, that's the Barrowman!@JohnBarrowman @CelebJuice @LemonTwittor #CelebJuice pic.twitter.com/RIvvsOFACh
— ITV2 (@itv2) December 14, 2017
And, just in case you wanted to see, the episode also saw the Captain Jack actor licking a creme egg out of Gino D’Acampo’s mouth. Of course.
For anyone that missed it, here is a close up. You're welcome! #CelebJuice pic.twitter.com/MuXUAg9ODS
— Celebrity Juice (@CelebJuice) December 14, 2017
Barrowman’s hijinks and trouser rip left viewers in tears – fortunately, the right kind…
John Barrowman's wardrobe malfunction on tonights #celebrityjuice 🤣I'm creasing. He's was such a great sport about it.
— J.R… (@Nature0Child) December 14, 2017
John barrowman ripping his trousers I'm crying 😂😂😂 #CelebJuice
— Adam (@AdamWatts22_) December 14, 2017
John barrowman's pants ripping on Celebrity Juice might be the funniest thing I've watched on television all year. #celebrityjuice
— SMJ. (@ShannonMarieJam) December 14, 2017
Laughed so hard at tonights @CelebJuice that I cried my eyes out and peed a little! #celebrityjuice #ChristmasSpecial @itv2 pic.twitter.com/6MPsFvtNiE
— Astrid Waitz-Rainey (@AstridWRainey) December 15, 2017
A Celebrity Juice compilation show Celebrity Juice: The Sweetest Bits is on Thursday 10:30pm, ITV2