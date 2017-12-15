John Barrowman’s trousers split on Celebrity Juice because… John Barrowman

We cannot recommend you watch this

John Barrowman appeared as a panellist on Celebrity Juice last night – where his trousers split open for all to see.

Advertisement

As the Torchwood star laid down on a vibrating platform for the Wibbly Wobbly Word game, a loud rip tore through his bottom halves, revealing his pants underneath.

Warning: you cannot unsee the following footage…

But Barrowman being Barrowman carried on the show with his pants exposed, later taking on a spot of dry swimming…

And, just in case you wanted to see, the episode also saw the Captain Jack actor licking a creme egg out of Gino D’Acampo’s mouth. Of course.

For anyone that missed it, here is a close up. You're welcome! #CelebJuice pic.twitter.com/MuXUAg9ODS — Celebrity Juice (@CelebJuice) December 14, 2017

Barrowman’s hijinks and trouser rip left viewers in tears – fortunately, the right kind…

John Barrowman's wardrobe malfunction on tonights #celebrityjuice 🤣I'm creasing. He's was such a great sport about it. — J.R… (@Nature0Child) December 14, 2017

John barrowman ripping his trousers I'm crying 😂😂😂 #CelebJuice — Adam (@AdamWatts22_) December 14, 2017

John barrowman's pants ripping on Celebrity Juice might be the funniest thing I've watched on television all year. #celebrityjuice — SMJ. (@ShannonMarieJam) December 14, 2017

Advertisement

A Celebrity Juice compilation show Celebrity Juice: The Sweetest Bits is on Thursday 10:30pm, ITV2