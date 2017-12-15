Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
John Barrowman’s trousers split on Celebrity Juice because… John Barrowman

John Barrowman’s trousers split on Celebrity Juice because… John Barrowman

We cannot recommend you watch this

John Barrowman, ITV2/ Twitter

John Barrowman appeared as a panellist on Celebrity Juice last night – where his trousers split open for all to see.

Advertisement

As the Torchwood star laid down on a vibrating platform for the Wibbly Wobbly Word game, a loud rip tore through his bottom halves, revealing his pants underneath.

Warning: you cannot unsee the following footage…

But Barrowman being Barrowman carried on the show with his pants exposed, later taking on a spot of dry swimming…

And, just in case you wanted to see, the episode also saw the Captain Jack actor licking a creme egg out of Gino D’Acampo’s mouth. Of course.

Barrowman’s hijinks and trouser rip left viewers in tears – fortunately, the right kind…

Advertisement

A Celebrity Juice compilation show Celebrity Juice: The Sweetest Bits is on Thursday 10:30pm, ITV2

Tags

All about Celebrity Juice

John Barrowman, ITV2/ Twitter
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

David Bradley and Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time

19 things we learned from the set of the Doctor Who Christmas special

John Barrowman and Jodie Whittaker

John Barrowman on Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor: “There’s no Gallifreyan law that says it has to be a man”

LONDON, United Kingdom: **** EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 2301 GMT 23 MAY 2006 **** An actor dressed in the costume of animated children's television character Postman Pat leaves Buckingham Palace in London, 23 May 2006, as he prepares to deliver invitations to various British schools inviting some lucky children to a 'Children's Party at the Palace' on June 25. Postman Pat is expected to personally deliver the invitaions to the children who will attend a special tea party and live show in the Garden of Buckingham Palace. AFP PHOTO/CARL DE SOUZA (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images, BA)

Dad tracks down Postman Pat VHS for autistic son after heartwarming Twitter campaign

australia

Mark Gatiss, John Barrowman, Russell Tovey and more stars congratulate Australia on gay marriage vote

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more