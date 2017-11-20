Accessibility Links

This snake just wrapped itself around Holly Willoughby on This Morning

This snake just wrapped itself around Holly Willoughby on This Morning

And now viewers want the reptile to be named after her

Today’s This Morning decided to celebrate the launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (see what happened in episode one here) by inviting a giant snake into the studio – but hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield got more than they bargained for.

As the two presenters held the animal on their shoulders, it slowly started to wrap itself around Willoughby’s leg. As the snake continued to coil, Willoughby called out: “Hold on a second, look at what’s happened!”

After noticing, Schofield called out: “Oh good lord, good gracious!”

“What do I do? What do I do? Oh no, I don’t know what to do,” Willoughby continued, before asking. “Can you get it off? Let’s give it back!” The snake handlers then took back the reptile and Willoughby lives to present another day.

And not only did she survive, but many viewers who were tasked with naming the animal have similar ideas after the incident…

This Morning is on weekdays at 10.30am on ITV

