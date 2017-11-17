Eamonn Holmes accepts RadioTimes.com Best Breakfast TV Presenter award live on This Morning

There were touching scenes on Friday’s edition of This Morning as a genuinely moved Eamonn Holmes accepted a certificate marking his place as the nation’s favourite ever breakfast TV presenter, following a poll run by RadioTimes.com in which over 33,000 viewers took part.

“It’s nice to have done 27 years and people not to have forgotten you do it,” said the former GMTV and Sunrise host, who seemed a little lost for words. “That’s very nice, thank you everybody, that’s very kind.

“It means a lot, it means a lot.”

After being presented with the certificate by Rylan Clark-Neal, Eamonn got a congratulatory kiss from wife and This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford, who said of the framed award “That I will let you put up in the house… it can go pride of place in your office…”

Eamonn was named Best Breakfast TV Presenter of All Time following the hard-fought RadioTimes.com poll. You can see the full results, and look back on the history of breakfast TV, in the current issue of Radio Times magazine.