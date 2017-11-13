Was the music in Howards End too loud?

BBC1's new period drama has drawn criticism for its “screeching” and “inane” music

Howards End is the latest show to come under fire after some viewers found its background music so loud it drowned out dialogue.

The BBC1 adaptation of EM Forster’s classic novel began on Sunday night, starring Hayley Atwell and Matthew Macfadyen.

But after criticisms were levelled at Blue Planet II last week for its overbearing score, many viewers have been left disappointed by the “screeching” and “inane” music in Howards End, a period drama that centres on class divisions in England at the start of the 20th century.

Many people found that they couldn’t hear the dialogue, and some gave up watching altogether…

#HowardsEnd what is up with the audio? Can’t hear the speech, but the background music etc. is too loud. Keep having to adjust the volume…😡 — Colin Shekleton (@ColinSheks) November 12, 2017

Yet another BBC drama spoiled by muffled sound, made worse by the music drowning out the dialogue #HowardsEnd — Alison M (@alison55jm) November 12, 2017

Just saw terrible production of Howards End on BBC 1. If the screeching music doesn't get you. The bad acting and cack handed direction will. What a pity. — mike kaye (@atmikekayes3) November 12, 2017

Another ruined drama by the use of loud inane music just when you think it’s stopped the flaming harp and violins start again #HowardsEnd — Jaydee (@watchfultreetop) November 12, 2017

Given up on #HowardsEnd – couldn’t stand the most intrusive and dominating music — Keith Bothwell (@KeithBothwell) November 12, 2017

If it wasn't for Matthew Macfadyen I wouldn't have lasted 5 minutes watching #HowardsEnd so disappointed, continual music drowning out dialogue. Oh and the diversity thing. — Maisie (@Yahyah56) November 12, 2017

#HowardsEnd Turn the bloody music down! — The Real ispartacus (@ispartacusuk) November 12, 2017

Although there were others who had no problem with the background score:

#HowardsEnd So many stupid ungrateful people complaining about the music. I didn't even notice it which I think is a good indication it didn't go far wrong. These people probably only watch TV soaps normally which I believe don't have any music. Film music is FAR FAR worse — Roland Basilides (@RolandBasilides) November 12, 2017

#howardsend Enjoyed it a lot. I didn't notice the music intruding as many others have mentioned. — Charmian (@CharmiZen) November 12, 2017

Howards End continues on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on BBC1