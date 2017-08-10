What time is Dragons’ Den on TV Tonight?

Everything you need to know about the return of the business pitch challenge

When is Dragons’ Den on TV Tonight?

Series 16 of The BBC2 reality show starts 8pm Sunday on BBC2

What can I expect from the next episode?

The bullies are back. For some reason entrepreneurs keep visiting the Dragons’ brick-lined studio to have their dreams trampled and egos deflated. It must be a traumatic experience for them but it makes enjoyably prickly TV, still, after all these years.

Peter Jones is outraged that one hopeful has his hands in his pockets, and tells him, “There’s something about you that’s just horrible!” He roughs up another visitor who is reluctant to divulge the price Sainsbury’s pay him for his product: Sainsbury’s have, by the sounds of it, pretty much said, “Don’t tell the Dragons or we’ll ditch you off our shelves faster than you can say I’m out” but Jones doesn’t care. He’s on a roll…

Review by David Butcher

Who are the dragons this series?

This year features entrepreneurs Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Jenny Campbell

Tej Lalvani is a last-minute addition to the den, following the sudden exit of Steve Parish from the show back in April.

Who’s presenting?

Newsnight’s Evan Davies will resume his hosting duties