Freeview film of the day: Mrs Doubtfire

Mrs Doubtfire ★★★★

6.35-9.00pm Film4

It still tugs at one’s insides that Robin Williams took his own life in 2014, having spread such pleasure in his 63 years. Let us remember him fondly in the US’s second-highest grossing film of 1993. A family comedy and high point of Williams’s wildly slaloming career, it provides him with a slam-dunk of a part: the voice actor who gains covert access to his kids after a divorce from Sally Field by getting hired as their new housekeeper, the large, perfectly bewigged Scottish matriarch of the title. Avoiding detection drives most of the knockabout plot and Williams learns how to be a better parent.

