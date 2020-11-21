ATP Finals 2020 schedule – Order of Play Saturday 21st November

We’re nearing the end of the ATP Finals, and there have been some cracking matches at the end of season event so far.

After topping his group, US Open champion Dominic Thiem came up against world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, and in an incredibly closely contested match, the Austrian just about managed to edge it

He’ll play the winner of tonight’s second semi-final, with sees Daniil Medvedev take on Rafa Nadal in what promises to be another electric fixture.

The final takes place tomorrow and will be the last ATP Finals match to take place in London – with the tournament moving to Turin from 2021 onwards.

As the Order of Play heats up, RadioTimes.com brings you the full ATP Finals 2020 schedule ahead of today’s action.

ATP Finals 2020 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play

Times are approximate.

Saturday 21st November

Daniil Medvedev v Rafael Nadal – 8pm

Doubles matches:

Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin v Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury – 6pm

Sunday 22nd November

Dominic Thiem v TBC – 6pm

ATP Finals 2020 groups

The players will be split into two groups for the opening stage of the tournament.

They will play under the banner of Group Tokyo 1970 and Group London 2020 to honour the first and most recent ATP Finals tournament as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Group Toyko 1970

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev

Diego Schwartzman

Group London 2020

Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

ATP Finals 2020 format

Players in the same group will play each other once. Players will then be ranked in those groups in order of how many wins they picked up from their three matches.

If two players are tied, their head-to-head record is used to break the deadlock. The top two players from each group will progress to the semi-finals where they will play the top two stars from the other group (1st v 2nd, 2nd v 1st) before a grand final to determine the champion.

The dates for the tournament are as follows:

Sunday 15th November – Friday 20th November: Group stages

Saturday 21st November: Semi-finals

Sunday 22nd November: Final

