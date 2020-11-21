How to watch ATP Finals 2020 tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

After a rather disrupted year for the tennis calendar, it was more important than ever for fans to be treated to an exciting ATP Finals – and thankfully the tournament has very much delivered.

Following an excellently entertaining week of group fixtures, the knockout rounds began on Saturday, with Novak Djokovic losing his semi-final against 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in arguably the best match of the competition so far.

There’s one more semi-final still to be played before tomorrow’s final, with the victor of a finely poised tie between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev set to take on Thiem as they vie to win the title.

As usual, the tournament has pitted the best talents and biggest names in men’s tennis against each other, with this year’s full line-up having consisted of Thiem, Djokovic, Nadal, Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Diego Schwartzmann, Stefanos Tsistsipas and Andrey Rublev.

Although crowds can't watch the action court-side, RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know about how you can watch the best of the best battle from the comfort of your own home.

Read on for your complete guide to the ATP Finals.

When is the ATP Finals 2020?

The tournament starts on Sunday 15th November 2020 and runs until Sunday 22nd November 2020.

There is no change from the original date, although the tournament will look very different in an empty arena.

Where is the ATP Finals 2020 held?

The ATP Finals traditionally takes place at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Finals will be played behind closed doors.

In August, the ATP Tour said it would follow government guidance but added that it hoped “that later this year fans will be allowed to return into stadia in a socially distanced manner, following a series of pilot events being undertaken in the UK”.

However, the UK government has since announced further restrictions in an effort to combat the pandemic that will take effect from 5th November.

2020 will be the last year of the tournament being held in London. From 2021, the tournament will move to Turin following a 12-year stint in the UK.

Who will play in ATP Finals 2020?

The top eight players in the ATP rankings will qualify for the tournament. So far, that top eight will be:

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Andrey Rublev Diego Schwartzmann

Federer hasn’t played a top level match since the Australian Open in January and will not return for the ATP Finals.

ATP Finals schedule

The order of play for Saturday 21st November and Sunday 22nd November has been confirmed.

Saturday 21st November

Daniil Medvedev v Rafael Nadal – 8pm

Doubles matches:

Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin v Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury – 6pm

Sunday 22nd November

Dominic Thiem v TBC – 6pm

How to watch and live stream ATP Finals in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the ATP Finals action exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video .New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.