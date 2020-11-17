ATP Finals 2020 schedule – Order of Play Tuesday 17th November
The ATP Finals has arrived in 2020 to round off the tour calendar with eight stars in the mix and we've got all the schedule information, TV times and more.
The ATP Tour has had something of a disrupted year in 2020, but it is currently drawing to a close in its usual fashion with the hotly-contested ATP Finals – the last to be held in London.
The tournament will move to Milan in 2021, but its 50th anniversary promises plenty of drama with a number of contenders hoping to upset the odds.
All eight players have now played their opening games, as they aim to get through the group stages and into the semi-final – with wins so far for Dominic Thiem, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev.
On the first day of the tournament, Thiem saw off last year’s winner Stefanos Tsistipas in a very closely contested tie, before Nadal made light work of his first opponent, finals debutant Andrey Rublev, in a straight-sets win.
Yesterday, Djokovic cruised to a relatively straight-forward win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman, while Medvedev secured a win in his tie against US Open finalist Alexander Zverev.
Today, Thiem and Nadal will be hoping to continue their winning starts when they face each other, while Rublev and Tsitsipas will be hoping to find their first win of the tournament in a rematch of their French Open quarter final.
Roger Federer is absent for the finals after sitting out of the tennis calendar since the start of COVID-19 restrictions.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full ATP Finals 2020 schedule ahead of today’s play.
ATP Finals 2020 schedule – Tuesday’s Order of Play
Times are approximate. Singles matches.
Tuesday 17th November
Rafael Nadal v Dominic Thiem – 2pm
Stefanos Tsitsipas v Andrey Rublev – 8pm
Wednesday 18th November
Alexander Zverev v Diego Schwartzman – 2pm
Novak Djokovic v Daniil Medvedev – 8pm
ATP Finals 2020 groups
The players will be split into two groups for the opening stage of the tournament.
They will play under the banner of Group Tokyo 1970 and Group London 2020 to honour the first and most recent ATP Finals tournament as it celebrates it’s 50th anniversary.
Group Toyko 1970
- Novak Djokovic
- Daniil Medvedev
- Alexander Zverev
- Diego Schwartzman
Group London 2020
- Rafael Nadal
- Dominic Thiem
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Andrey Rublev
ATP Finals 2020 format
Players in the same group will play each other once. Players will then be ranked in those groups in order of how many wins they picked up from their three matches.
If two players are tied, their head-to-head record is used to break the deadlock. The top two players from each group will progress to the semi-finals where they will play the top two stars from the other group (1st v 2nd, 2nd v 1st) before a grand final to determine the champion.
The dates for the tournament are as follows:
Sunday 15th November – Friday 20th November: Group stages
Saturday 21st November: Semi-finals
Sunday 22nd November: Final
Watch the ATP Finals live with an Amazon Prime Video free trial.
Check out our how to watch the ATP Finals 2020 guide for further details.