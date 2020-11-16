ATP Finals 2020 schedule – Order of Play Monday 16th November

The ATP Tour has had something of a disrupted year in 2020, but it is currently drawing to a close in its usual fashion with the hotly-contested ATP Finals – the last to be held in London.

The tournament will move to Milan in 2021, but its 50th anniversary promises plenty of drama with a number of contenders hoping to upset the odds.

Yesterday, the first matches were played – with 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem battling to a victory over last year’s champion Stefano Tsitsipas in a closely-fought encounter.

Later, Rafa Nadal – who recently tied level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slams – enjoyed a fairly routine win over Russian Andrey Rublev, who was making his debut at the tour finals.

Another debutant is in action today, with Argentine Diego Schwartzman making his Tour Finals bow against strong favourite Novak Djokovic in the first of the day’s matches.

Later, German Alexander Zverev takes on Russian Daniil Medvedev in what looks to be an intriguing match-up, with both men looking to get off to a winning start at the tournament.

Roger Federer is absent for the finals after sitting out of the tennis calendar since the start of COVID-19 restrictions.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full ATP Finals 2020 schedule ahead of today’s play.

ATP Finals 2020 schedule – Sunday’s Order of Play

Times are approximate. Singles matches.

Monday 16th November

Novak Djokovic v Diego Schwartzman – 2pm

Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev – 8pm

Tuesday 17th November

Rafael Nadal v Dominic Thiem – 2pm

Stefanos Tsitsipas v Andrey Rublev – 8pm

ATP Finals 2020 groups

The players will be split into two groups for the opening stage of the tournament.

They will play under the banner of Group Tokyo 1970 and Group London 2020 to honour the first and most recent ATP Finals tournament as it celebrates it’s 50th anniversary.

Group Toyko 1970

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev

Diego Schwartzman

Group London 2020

Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

ATP Finals 2020 format

Players in the same group will play each other once. Players will then be ranked in those groups in order of how many wins they picked up from their three matches.

If two players are tied, their head-to-head record is used to break the deadlock. The top two players from each group will progress to the semi-finals where they will play the top two stars from the other group (1st v 2nd, 2nd v 1st) before a grand final to determine the champion.

The dates for the tournament are as follows:

Sunday 15th November – Friday 20th November: Group stages

Saturday 21st November: Semi-finals

Sunday 22nd November: Final

