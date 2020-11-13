Tim Henman: ATP Finals is the biggest tennis tournament after the Grand Slams

Tim Henman sees the ATP Finals as the biggest tournament in world tennis after the four Grand Slams.

The former British No.1 will take up his place in the analysis booth with Amazon Prime Video as the traditional ATP season curtain call gets underway this weekend.

Four tennis majors dominate the calendar: Australian Open, Wimbledon, French Open, US Open, and Henman believes the ATP Finals is next on the prestigious list.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said: “For me, this is the fifth biggest tournament on the tennis calendar.

“The four majors are the pinnacle of the sport but when you start out each year I think a clear goal is to qualify for the ATP Finals. For me it’s the fifth biggest.

“These are the best players in the world and to achieve that you’ve got to be massively motivated so every time they step on the court, losing is not an option.”

It may be the end-of-season tournament, though 2020 hasn’t given players much of a season to enjoy with only three of the majors being staged – as Wimbledon was cancelled – and numerous smaller events cancelled between March and the end of the summer.

However, Henman doesn’t think the lack of competitive action this year should affect players either way, and reckons every man who steps onto the court will be gunning for victory.

“They are the best athletes, best tennis players in the world, I don’t think they necessarily need any extra incentive but I think the point is a good one that they haven’t had a normal season.

“They’re going to want to finish the year strongly. It is such a special event because the only way to qualify is your performances, there’s no wildcard.

“There’s plenty of points to play for so they’ll all be looking for a strong finish.”

You can tune in to watch the ATP Finals on Amazon Prime Video starting this Sunday 13th November.

Check out our full guide on how to watch the ATP Finals plus our comprehensive ATP Finals schedule.

