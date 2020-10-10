How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The French Open 2020 schedule comes to a conclusion today after a dramatic two weeks of surprise victories, tense showdowns and stunning performances by up-and-coming players.

This afternoon will see tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic battle it out for the 56th time in what is set to be one of the most-talked-about matches of the year.

While yesterday, unseeded 19-year-old Iga Światek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title and the youngest French Open winner in history after defeating US contender Sofia Kenin during the Women’s Singles final.

The teenager performed outstandingly over the last two-weeks, surprising tennis fans by setting her personal best in three of this year’s Grand Slams and demolishing top-seeded players on the court, including Nadia Podoroska in the semi-finals.

We also saw German duo Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz take home the Men’s Doubles win for a second consecutive time after defending their title from Croatian player Mate Pavić and Brazil’s Bruno Soares.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the French Open 2020?

The tournament started on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.

Where is the French Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.

It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.

French Open schedule

Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Alexa Guarachi (CHL) [14] v Timea Babos (HUN)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) [2] – 10.30am

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2] – 2pm

Check out the full French Open schedule including every match on every court.

How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK

Sunday 11th October

Eurosport 1 – 10:25am to 12:30pm/ 1:55pm to 5:30pm

ITV – 1:30pm to 6pm

