US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 13th September

We’ve finally come to the end of the US Open 2020, with the men’s singles final kicking off today as Alexander Zverev takes on Dominic Thiem at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

Both will be vying for their first slam, with Thiem sporting a new injury after his semi-final on Friday and Zverev facing pressure having never won a major thus far. The pair will be eager to snap up the opportunity for the win after World No. 1 (and US Open favourite) Novak Djokovic was sensationally removed from competition earlier in the competition.

Also on the US Open 2020 schedule today the wheelchair tennis events continue, with the men’s singles final set to pit Shingo Kunieda against Brit Alfie Hewett and the Quad singles final seeing Dylan Alcott take on Sam Schroder, after the pair previously faced each other in the doubles yesterday.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Saturday 12th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Sunday’s Order of Play

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S DOUBLES – FINAL (NED) [1]/ D. De Groot (NED) [1] vs. Y. Kamiji (JPN) [2]/ J. Whiley (GBR) [2] M. Buisvs. Y. KamijiJ. Whiley

After 9pm

MEN’S SINGLES – FINAL A. Zverev (GER) [5] vs. D. Thiem (AUT) [2]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

After 5pm

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – FINAL S. Kunieda (JPN) [1] vs. A. Hewett (GBR)

WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – FINAL D. Alcott (AUS) [1] vs. S. Schroder (NED)

Check out our how to watch the US Open 2020 guide for further details.