Indian Wells Masters 2020: How to watch Indian Wells Masters tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

The Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open, has been cancelled amid the growing spread of coronavirus.

Local public health officials declared a state of emergency in Coachella Valley, California following a case there and have called off the prestigious tennis event to prevent as escalation of the spread.

When is the Indian Wells Masters?

The tournament starts on Wednesday 11th March 2020 and runs until Sunday 22nd March 2020.

Where is the Indian Wells Masters held?

The tournament is held at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, USA.

How to watch and live stream Indian Wells Masters in the UK

You can tune in to watch all of the action from the Indian Wells Masters live on Amazon Prime Video throughout the tournament.