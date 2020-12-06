What channel is England v France Autumn Nations Cup match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

England take on France in the final showdown of the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup and will hope to cap off 2020 in style with a resounding victory.

Eddie Jones’ men finally sealed the Six Nations crown last month after waiting for the resumption of the annual competition.

Now they will hope to finish the year with a flourish and land a second piece of silverware.

France won’t be pushovers though with plenty of exciting performances to suggest they will continue to grow as a force in world rugby.

Both teams won their groups and will therefore compete for the grand prize.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v France on TV and online.

When is England v France on TV?

England v France will take place on Sunday 6th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

England v France will kick off at 2pm.

There are several Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this week including Ireland v Scotland.

What TV channel is England v France on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream England v France online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 1pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

England v France team news

