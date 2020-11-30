Autumn Nations Cup rugby fixtures on TV – channels, live stream, schedule, times

We’re approaching Finals Weekend in the Autumn Nations Cup with four more games left to be played and plenty to be decided, including the eventual victor.

Seven of the eight nations made it through their group games, but Fiji were made to withdraw from all three of their contests due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the squad.

Each team in Group B was awarded a 28-0 victory and five points against Fiji, and now the final standings have determined the deciding match-ups.

England have reached the grand final, to be played against France, after cruising through matches against Georgia, Ireland and Wales.

Ireland face Scotland in the third-place play-off, while Wales take on Italy for fifth spot.

Fiji will take part in the final game of the tournament after coming through their COVID protocols. They face Georgia to determine seventh and eighth place in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The Autumn Nations Cup will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and thankfully we’ve got a handy list of all the fixtures and how you can tune into them right at your fingertips.

Scroll down for our comprehensive guide which will be regularly updated as we go through the exciting tournament.

When is the Autumn Nations Cup?

The tournament started on Friday 13th November with four weeks of action taking us up to Sunday 6th December.

The format will see three rounds of normal games before a finals weekend to determine the standings and crown a victor.

Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV

All UK time.

Finals Weekend Saturday 5th December Georgia v Fiji (12pm) Amazon Prime Video Ireland v Scotland (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video Wales v Italy (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C Sunday 6th December England v France (2pm) Amazon Prime Video Autumn Nations Cup results Round One Friday 13th November Group A: Wales 9 v 32 Ireland Saturday 14th November Group B: Italy 17-28 Scotland Group A: England 40-0 Georgia Sunday 15th November Group B: France 28-0 Fiji* Round Two Saturday 21st November Group B: Italy 28-0 Fiji* Group A: England 18-7 Ireland Group A: Wales 18-0 Georgia Sunday 22nd November Group B: Scotland 15-22 France Round Three Saturday 28th November Group B: Fiji 0-28 Scotland* Group A: Wales 13-24 England Group B: France 36-5 Italy Sunday 29th November Group A: Ireland 23-10 Georgia *Game was called off as a result of coronavirus outbreak, teams awarded automatic 28-0 victory.

How to watch and live stream Autumn Nations Cup in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the Autumn Nations Cup action live on Amazon Prime Video

