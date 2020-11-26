What channel is Ireland v Georgia Autumn Nations Cup match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream
Ireland face Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup live on Channel 4.
Ireland face a mountainous task if they are to topple England at the top of the Autumn Nations Cup tree this weekend.
The Irish are five points behind meaning they require a bonus point win with a huge points swing in their favour to clamber beyond England.
Even then, England must lose convincingly to Wales if Ireland are to stand any chance of reaching the final.
Andy Farrell’s men are anticipated to hold up their end of the bargain with Georgia the rank outsiders in the tournament.
They were smashed 18-0 by Wales before a 40-0 crushing at the hands of England. Ireland are expected to record a similarly convincing rout, but need Wales to shock the English on Saturday.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Georgia on TV and online.
When is Ireland v Georgia on TV?
Ireland v Georgia will take place on Sunday 29th November 2020.
Check out our Autumn Nations Cup fixtures guide for the latest times and information for every match.
What time is kick-off?
Ireland v Georgia will kick off at 2pm.
There are numerous Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this week including Wales v England.
What TV channel is Ireland v Georgia on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 1:45pm.
Most games will be available to watch live on Amazon Prime Video. For the full list of channels, check out our Autumn Nations Cup fixtures page.
How to live stream Ireland v Georgia online
You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Ireland v Georgia team news
Ireland: Stockdale, Earls, Farrell, McCloskey, Keenan, Burns, Murray, Bealham, Herring, Porter, Henderson, James Ryan (captain), Beirne, Connors, Stander.
Replacements: Heffernan, Healy, John Ryan, Roux, O’Mahony, Marmion, Byrne, Daly.
Georgia: TBC
Replacements: TBC
For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV guide.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.