What channel is Wales v Georgia Autumn Nations Cup match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

Wales got off to a bad start in the brand new Autumn Nations Cup at the weekend, falling to a 32-9 loss to Ireland in the opening match of the tournament.

They’ll be hoping to bounce back in style this weekend when they take on Georgia, and their opposition may well be short on confidence after they were demolished 40-0 by England in their first group game.

This will only be the third time the two nations have met in International rugby, and Wales have a 100 per cent record in their two previous ties.

The two sides last met at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, and on that occasion, Wales managed to cruise to a 43-14 victory – so they’ll be hoping for more of the same this time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Georgia on TV and online.

When is Wales v Georgia on TV?

Wales v Georgia will take place on Saturday 21st November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Georgia will kick off at 5:15pm.

There are several other Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this week including Scotland v France and England v Ireland.

What TV channel is Wales v Georgia on?

The easiest way for Welsh fans to watch the match is by tuning into Welsh-language channel S4C, which will be showing full live coverage.

The other way to watch is via Amazon Prime Video, through which viewers can stream it via their TV.

The Amazon Prime Video app comes with loads of smart TVs while you can also tune in via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Wales v Georgia online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Wales v Georgia team news

Wales:

15 Liam Williams, 14 Johnny McNicholl, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Louis Rees-Zammit, 10 Callum Sheedy, 9 Kieran Hardy, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Seb Davies, 6 James Botham, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16 Sam Parry, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Cory Hill, 20 James Davies, 21 Rhys Webb, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Jonah Holmes.

Georgia: TBC

