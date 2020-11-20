What channel is Scotland v France Autumn Nations Cup match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

Scotland fared well in their opening match of the brand new Autumn Nations Cup last weekend, seeing off Italy with a 28-17 victory and scoring four tries in the process.

Next up, they’re up against France – who currently top Group B despite their opening game against Fiji having been cancelled last week.

Fiji were unable to field a side as a result of a coronavirus outbreak, and so the match was called off with France awarded a 28-0 victory, putting them in a very good place before having played a minute in the new tournament.

Scotland may go into this match with confidence given the score the last time the two nations met, with Gregor Townsend having won 28-17 in the Six Nations last March, coincidentally the exact same score as their win against Italy last week.

But France will no doubt be seeking to avenge that defeat, so this should make for an extremely intriguing encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v France on TV and online.

When is Scotland v France on TV?

Scotland v France will take place on Sunday 22nd November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v France will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this week including England v Ireland.

What TV channel is Scotland v France on?

You won’t be able to see the action on any terrestrial challenges, but full coverage will be available on Amazon Prime Video which you can stream via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Scotland v France online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 2:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Scotland v France team news

Scotland: TBC

France: TBC

